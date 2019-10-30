How Google & IBM's Quantum Supremacy Transforms the Future of Computing?

In simple terms, ‘Quantum Supremacy’ is the potential ability of devices to solve problems that the computers practically cannot. On October 23rd 2019, Google revealed that it had reached the ‘quantum supremacy’ state. Quantum Computers are not similar to the classical computers, instead it works on the Newton’s laws of motion.

However globally, the heavyweights IBM, Microsoft and Google are investing more than the previous years. Reports from Nature say that, for the last two years, at least $450 million was invested by venture capitals in quantum computing, which is more than four times than 2015 and 2014.

Recently in an article in the journal Nature, Google claimed that their quantum computer, Sycamore solved a particular difficult problem in 200 seconds in comparison to the world’s current fastest classical computer called Summit which is owned by IBM. Summit is twice as big as two basketball courts and takes 10,000 years to solve the same problem. Later, IBM responded with news stating that Summit could solve it in two and a half days.

Even though quantum computers are extremely fast, for the problems that do not increase exponentially with size the classical computers work better, way cheaper and doesn’t require that absolute zero temperatures that quantum computers require. Classical computer still exists and chances to join typewriters and calculators are very unlikely.

Google was already in the pole position since last year revealed a new 73-qubit computer, whereas IBM developed a 53-qubit computer in the mean time. Quantum machines these days have at best a few dozen quantum bits and famous physicists claim that for general applications, 30 years is not an unrealistic timescale. In future, quantum chemistry can make a huge impact, which can be highly effective in agriculture and human health. It could help with the development of new energy sources, pharmaceuticals, to collect solar power and new materials.