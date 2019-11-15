How AR-VR Revolutionize the Manufacturing Sector in the Coming Years?

The technologies augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) were developed for gaming and entertainment purposes. However, AR and VR are gaining huge tractions in the manufacturing industry in terms of safety and productivity. AR and VR are also improving the training programs in plant facilities and bridging the skill gaps with more efficient training for the incoming workforce. The advancements in AR for creating and documenting work procedures have shown a 37 percent reduction in time spent training and a 75 percent reduction in time required to document work instructions.

VR is heavily used for safety purposes as the rise in production increases dangerous maneuvers. Several automotive giants have reduced the employees’ injuries by implementing VR in the manufacturing department. Similarly, it can help the consumer’s safety as well by simulating real situations in which a product will be used. Automotive manufacturers produce various weather and traffic conditions to improve the safety features of the vehicles. There are chances were, engineers or manufacturers encounter situations such as runaway reaction, a chemical leak or an explosion. VR helps control engineers to practice emergency response scenarios.

By analyzing and studying the production process in a virtual environment, the control engineers and manufacturers get the idea to get rid of bottlenecks and areas that need improvements. VR eliminates the need for building the actual full-scale models, which is very convenient in sectors such as aerospace manufacturing and others where prototyping can be very expensive. VR and AR applications are no longer limited to just a few sectors, instead, the high-tech industry, space travel, medical technologies make the process more sustainable, faster, more cost-efficient and easier to create.

With faster processors, better software and powerful cameras, the AR-VR applications can upgrade the current technologies in the industrial sectors. AR and VR glasses, contact lenses, or an implanted optic nerve can advance the manufacturing world across the globe. In the next five years, there will be multiple micro improvements in the manufacturing processes, which are simple and cost-effective.