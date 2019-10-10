Herbalife Nutrition Launches Auto Attendant that Automates & Manage Customer Orders

One of the global leaders in nutrition, Herbalife Nutrition launched the new Auto Attendant technology that can automate and manage customer orders in DLF South Court, Saket, New Delhi. The automated kiosk will provide its associates with the aim of streamlining order, improved service standards and allow increased agility for Herbalife’s growing nutrition business.

Commenting on this, Ajay Khanna, VP & Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition India, states, “At Herbalife we constantly strive to create systems and processes that take us closer to our associates and our customers. Auto Attendant is another such initiative that will make our products further accessible without human intervention. We plan to launch these across our network in future”.

With an endeavour to be accessible to customers and distributors, Herbalife’s Auto Attendant feature will aid Herbalife to execute this objective by introducing technology and innovation. Along with that, the auto attendant will also allow ease of access to its customers and associates. Herbalife also plans to release more auto attendants in cities across its network.

Founded in 1980, Herbalife operates in more than 90 countries and it follows the philosophy of combining balances nutrition with a healthy, active life, and the one-on-one support of an Herbalife Nutrition Independent Distributor. It provides solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages.