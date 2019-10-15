HFCL Launches Next-gen WiFi Products, Solutions

Telecom equipment maker and infrastructure provider HFCL on Monday launched next generation WiFi products and solutions under its brand 'IO'.

The products have been designed and manufactured in India, the company said.

"HFCL today announced the launch of next generation Wi-Fi technology products and solutions under its brand - IO that shall meet the enormous global and Indian Wi-Fi network demand. IO Networks are globally benchmarked with features of next gen technologies across all products that include Access Points (AP), Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR), Wireless LAN Controller (WLC), Element Management System (EMS), Cloud Network Management System (CNMS)," said an HFCL statement.

As per the company, IO is a platform that aims to bring in efficiency and intelligence to mobility and assist global citizens to use the most advanced WiFi technology products and solutions while keeping a sharp focus on security and safety. The products were launched at the India Mobile Congress 2019.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL said: "We have invested tremendous human intelligence from an R&D standpoint in making IO Networks a brand to reckon with in the WiFi product category space and we are certain it will bridge the gap that currently exists in the market and create infinite possibilities for our customers."

Jitendra Chaudhary, President, Business Development, said that with a focus on 'Make in India' and 'Digital India', the country is entering the next phase of growth, and with 'IO Networks' we are placed at a point in time to maximize this potential. IO Networks is our answer to a reliant WiFi technology that will provide intelligent data utilization and drive last mile connectivity in the country."