Google's Pixel Series Unveils its Most Awaited Next Version

Google is all set to unveil it's most anticipated and expected series, Pixel4 and Pixel 4 XL phones, today at the Made by Google 2019 event in New York. This series is popularly known for its specification leaks, citing which Google released the model's images months before its launch. Google shared the images with the intention to avoid the complete revelation through the gossips and rumours.

Google Pixel 4 comes with 64 GB and 128 GB storage variant which would be priced at 56, 000 and 64, 000 respectively. Alongside, the Pixel 4XL might be available at 64,000 for 64 GB and 72, 500 for 128 GB, the phone would also possess an advanced Google Assistant. The Pixel 4 XL would feature a 6.3-inch display, while, Pixel 4 phone would have a 5.7-inch screen. In addition, the Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 phones have the screen resolution of 1440 * 3040 pixels and 1080* 2280 pixels correspondingly. Further, the battery capacities of the phones would be 3700mAh and 2800mAh.

Talking about the cameras, both the phones Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is designed with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel dual rear camera sensors placed in a camera block, which is behind the phone, similar to the iPhone 11. While the fingerprint sensor placed below the camera in its other series has been changed, this model would have the fingerprint sensor beneath its display. This phone will be available in three color variants such as 'Just Black', 'Clearly White', and 'Oh So Orange' color variants. The other color option includes 'Mint green ', but this is not certain.

The highlighting feature of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL phones is the faces unlock feature and the new Google Assistant feature. This face unlock feature in the Pixel 4 & 4XL phones would enable payments on the Google play store, and also permits transactions on Google Pay. Furthermore, the Google Assistant would get activated when one squeezes the Active edge or just says "Hey Google". Through Pixel 4 & 4XL phones the new interface for Google Assistant has also been introduced.

The Made by Google 2019 event would be live-streamed on YouTube at 7:30 PM.