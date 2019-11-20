Google unveils Cloud Acceleration Programme for SAP customers

Google on Tuesday announced a new Cloud Acceleration Programme for enterprises who run their businesses on SAP and are increasingly looking to the cloud to support their mission-critical workloads.

Customers who participate in the Cloud Acceleration Programme will gain new architecture templates, accelerators and SAP-focused support, in addition to partner-led assessment services, prototyping, and centers of excellence dedicated to SAP on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the tech giant said in a statement.

Finally, Google launched a programme called Lighthouse, in partnership with system integrators, to streamline the customers' SAP journeys to the cloud.

The Cloud Acceleration Program is an evolution of Lighthouse.

"It empowers our customers with solutions from Google Cloud and our partners to simplify their cloud migrations-whether it's shifting SAP workloads from on-premises to Google Cloud, or extending SAP solutions with Google Cloud or other leading third-party technologies," said the company.

The Cloud Acceleration Programme includes support from global services partners such as Accenture, Atos, Deloitte and HCL, which have created Google Cloud-specific business units to help customers migrate key workloads and applications to Google Cloud.