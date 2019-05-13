GlobalLogic & NASSCOM Associates to Host a Nationwide Hackathon



GlobalLogic collaborates with NASSCOM to host a National level hackathon titled ‘GlobalLogic 30Hacks: Power of AI Hackathon’ with an aim to provide the talented coders a nation-wide platform to show case their ideas and innovative technology-led solutions. The theme of this year, “Power of AI”, and the focus on Artificial Intelligence has led to Business transformation and new age technology solutions.



Commenting on the hackathon, Srikanth Srinivasan, Head Membership, NASSCOM states, “We welcome such initiatives and delivery models which lead to developing and fostering the skills for the future and creating new transformational capabilities. With AI leading the technology wheel across sectors, up-skilling and creation of new AI based solutions will help build a more efficient tech ecosystem, impacting the industry and businesses positively. Propelling the tech gambit, programs like Hack 30 encourage and enable the young to utilize their skills and excel in an emerging yet competitive environment.”



The Hack brought together twenty-seven teams from varied companies and start-ups across India. There was eminent jury, including leaders from top tech companies as the judges of the hackathon. The winner of the thirty hours long hackathon was the team Homo SAPiens from SAP Labs India which also bagged a gift prize of 1,50,000 as the winning amount. The team designed an AI powered technology solution ‘Park it Now’ which offers an early detection of Parkinsons, that would help the doctors and researchers find solutions to the problem of tremors.



“30Hacks is an annual entity of GlobalLogic, which aims to celebrate innovation and growth in the Industry,” says A.Nandini, VP Delivery GlobalLogic India. Also, commenting on partnership with NASSCOM, Nandini states, ‘GlobalLogic’s consistent partnership with NASSCOM has served as the backbone for various industry initiatives. Partnering for a Hackathon will act like an incubator for innovation and a stepping stone for learning and development. Such endeavors will help technologists in unleashing their true potential and deriving tangible results for businesses.”



GlobalLogic is a digital product engineering company that helps its clients to design & build innovative products, platforms, and digital experience by integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world.



