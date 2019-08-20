Eindhoven-Based Drive Technology Holland Introduces New Gearless Drive System

Holland-based Drive Technology developed a globally patented gearless drive system, which improves efficiency and performance of electric cars, vehicles, ships, windturbines, bicycles and machines. The drive system is the controlled rotation system that allows stepless transmission without the use of gears, chains and oil.

Harrie Essens, Director – R&D, Drive Technology Holland, says, “With this system, it feels like you are riding an electric bike on a regular bike. A traditional drive system consists of two axles, while CRS is single-axle. Also, our system does not drive gears, is driven by a toothed belt and requires no oil, which is the case with traditional drive systems. In fact, we have invented a completely new stepless variable drive system, but in an improved version, driven by a toothed belt”.

The newly designed system is driven by a toothed belt and it can be done by a conventional toothed belt or a toothed belt (Adaptive Drive Belt) developed by Drive Technology Holland which uses slide elements. With this, the system gets more compact, lighter, cheaper, maintenance and environmentally friendly alternative to the existing gearbox. The new system guarantees that machines and vehicles no longer need gears and oils and this increases the efficiency and decreases the resistance.

Jan de Wijs, Director- Design Engineering, Drive Technology Holland, says, “Our system ultimately resulted in a stepless variable gear system driven by a toothed belt. That did not seem technically possible, but we have shown that it is possible. That makes it extra special”.

Eindhoven based, Drive Technology Holland engages in developing innovative techniques for more than ten years and this tech-company’s new drive system has developed into a prototype. The system’s controlled rotation system allows stepless transmission without the use of gears, chains and oils.

