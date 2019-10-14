EY's New STEM Tribe Platform to Help Girls in STEM Careers

EY, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services launched a mobile platform with Tribal Planet to support the girls 13-18 years of age pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers. The EY STEM Tribe platform helps girls on their mobile devices with an entertaining and gamified STEM experience.

Developed by Tribal Planet, a Silicon Valley company the EY STEM Tribe platform features modules focused on science; such as climate change or space exploration; technology, such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing or blockchain; the future of work and skills that may be required for future. The app will be available for free on Android and iOS platforms in Delhi and in future it will be available in Atlanta and Seattle.

Speaking about this, Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner, EY, says, “As technology continues to shape the future, it has become imperative to provide equal opportunity for girls to pursue high-growth STEM careers. We are pleased to launch this global initiative in India that will enable STEM learning for 6,000 girls across 45 private and government schools in the Delhi National Capital Region, which has the potential to scale rapidly, empowering young girls to learn STEM in a pragmatic and contemporary manner”.

Formed with an objective to create an inclusive culture to successfully harness technology, EY Women in Technology Program educates women and girls, incubating their leadership potential and innovating new ways to empower a diverse workforce. It supports women in tech with investing in educational products and programs that drives awareness and participation that encourage girls and women in STEM fields of study and careers.

Dan Higgins, Global Advisory Technology Consulting Leader, EY, comments, “The EY STEM Tribe digital platform forms a part of the EY Women in Technology movement across the globe, aimed at supporting gender parity in the technology space and reinforcing the EY commitment to building a better working world. This platform will help girls to build a passion for STEM, learn new concepts and apply them in real life, and most importantly, will inspire even more girls across the world to embark on STEM careers. We purposely chose the themes and designed the platform to trigger real-life actions, where girls can reach out to their communities, individually or collectively, and make a greater impact on society”.

As the girls complete an activity, like reading an article, interviewing members of the community, completing an experiment or watching a video, they earn points which helps them with the incentivize learning. However, girls can choose topics based on their interests. Apart from earning reward points, the girls will also earn digital badges aligned with the UN SDGs to support them better understand the goals and boost them to have a personal impact related to the SDGs they care the most. Also, the STEM activities are created with leading educational institutions around the world. The platform was aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Goals and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Goals (SDG) framework for transferrable skills such as analytical thinking or problem-solving.