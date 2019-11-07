Digitalization for Clarity within the Indian Organizations
In the social space outside the enterprise, the common man at large is mobile. (He) is on social platform (and) is using tools that deployed on cloud and has access to analytics. But in the enterprise we are carrying forward legacy applications and it takes time for the enterprise to embrace digitization and digital transformation (given that there are multiple dependencies on this).
So yes, this is a motion that is in progress, some of the things that I can say from the perspective of HGS is that the technology team has it in their shot term road map to move on to the cloud (and) provide SaaS based analytical offerings for all our functions– be it HR, finance and operations. We want to ensure that every employee has access to mobile applications which help them in their day to day work and put them on a collaborative platform where they can interact with their peers and fellow employees.
Digitization through Mobility, IoT, AI and Machine learning driven technology are creating more possibilities to personalize customer interactions and gain more consumer insights. We can see innovation is happening today as we speak. We have evolved from a physical information center for meeting customer requirements to a help desk to an IVR to online self help, where consumer can solve his or her problems through self help available on portals. So innovation has come a long in reducing the dependency on humans and also improving the time lag towards meeting a customer requirement or addressing a client issue and this is not something that can be done only for improving the experience of the external customer. Virtual reality as a brand ambassador is possible.
There is a need to strike a balance on information over load; we deal with a lot of structured data and unstructured data. We capture transactions which are more in the form of voice – that is really the unstructured data that entails us in providing us the data points to further work on the information (issue). So with various systems integrating not just within the enterprise but also outside enterprise, there is also lot of intelligence available outside the enterprise on subject matters that we want analyze within our operations.
Automation to Bring Non-Linearity in IT Space
From testing savants to intelligent bots, IT services companies are moving towards AI & automation to take over mundane and repetitive tasks. Automation is not something that happened yesterday. It had set stage the day the first super computer was innovated. So we have progressed a long way from having a paper based operation in all our functions – in the context of an enterprise. We have moved to a digital environment. ITES industry looks has been introduced to bring about business process transformation – that is the business process offerings we offer where we streamline business processes and improve existing processes.
Zero Wastage of Consumer Data
Every organization is very sensitive to sharing their consumer data (that’s what they hold closest to their heart). As service providers if we want to build some intelligence around the transactions that we have – there are opportunities of deriving co-relations between our services providers, our agents who service our clients requests be it inbound call or outbound call with the client who has raised it.
Our scope of visibility to the customer is restricted to the information we bear about the customer. The model that we built will be richer if we are privy to customer information. So that really is the tipping point and if clients are able to work out a format in which patterns of customer interactions [that they maintain in their CRM] are made available to the predictive modeling engines that are run through our data sciences lab (at their own shop or at the service provider shop) it will help the customers gain more insights on what are their client behavior patterns and then service them better.
Digitization is the cornerstone of enterprise IT transformation initiatives. At the primary, we have certain strategic imperatives, some of our primary programs that we plan to achieve in this year is an integrated enterprise IT suite that will service every single employee consistently using a SaaS model, provide services on their mobile app and provide the right analytics on their respective areas at their doorstep – be it providing based on the profile of the user, providing them an email, providing them periodic statistics on their performance that will help them to better themselves in their job, providing them a portal where they can drop all their analytics. So SMAC is our prime most focus in our digital transformation endeavors for HGS.