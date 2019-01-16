Datamatics launches its flexible work platform: Wakency

Datamatics launches India’s first on-demand platform for flexible work opportunities- Wakency, that looks to capitalize on the open talent economy, commonly known as the gig economy, with an aim to democratize the Indian job market using new age technology.

Anju Kanodia, Business Head, Wakency, says, “Part time job opportunities and the gig-economy are a global phenomenon and Indian employers are keen to explore better efficiencies with such recruitment strategies. Wakency enables motivated professionals to explore flexible working career options, which brings with it better satisfaction and the opportunity of better pay as well. Employers can offer opportunities across levels and roles in the organisation. They also open themselves up to a larger talent pool, which includes new mothers, homemakers, fresher’s and retired professionals. This is definitely the smarter way to get work done!”

Wakency’s platform features a digital omni presence and a new-age workforce (wakeforce) that also utilizes a proprietary technology called the ‘Matchwaker,’ utilizing machine learning and Artificial Intelligence to effectively match employers and job seekers based on their preferences. The platform further ensures security and trust-worthy services along with a smarter way to work. Moreover candidates on Wakency don’t need to surf job boards and forums once registered. Work requests will be sent to them on the application based on their preferences. On the other hand, employers enjoy the advantage of a pay-as-you-go model for specific assignments being completed rather than paying the annual CTCs of full-time employees.

The growing trends in society of wanting a better work-life balance and increasing influence of technology on millennial’s is leading them to choose unconventional career options whilst seeking freedom in their everyday work. Wakency addresses an ever-growing need for Indian companies to adapt to the ways of the evolving workforce.

On-demand staffing is becoming the hottest trend in the job market, with a growing segment of the workforce choosing work-on-demand options over full-time employment. The success of on-demand aggregators across domains, be it in transport(Ola, Uber), personal services (Taskbob, UrbanClap), or even food delivery(Zomato, Swiggy), has set the stage for Wakency to grow this trend of flexible working with a technology platform that can fulfil any short term requirements of businesses with greater efficiency.

Wakency has launched its services in Mumbai focusing on industry segments that are massively underserviced and not catered to effectively by online platforms, even though they account for a large workforce and are battling traditional recruitment challenges such as high attrition, low reliability and lack of an adequately skilled or organised workforce. Wakency intends to launch across the country and scale up across industries and domains.

