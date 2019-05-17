Boss Every Road: The All-New BMW X5 Launched in India







Fourth generation of the BMW X5 to continue its trailblazing success in the premium SAV segment



A distinctive new BMW design language with unmistakable BMW X genes, commanding road presence and robust proportions.



Everything multiplied by X: More athletic, more luxurious, more functional, more spacious and more adventurous.



Supreme sporting prowess, outstanding off-road abilities and absolute driving comfort with BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel drive system.



The all-new BMW X5 was launched in India today. Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary sportsman unveiled the all-new BMW X5, which demonstrates a fresh modern design with refined interiors and authoritative driving attributes.



Locally-produced, the all-new BMW X5 is available in a diesel variant at BMW dealerships from today onwards. The petrol variant will be available later in 2019.



Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, "BMW established the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment with the launch of BMW X5 in 1999. The BMW X5 has been the best-selling car in this segment for many years and has become one of our most successful models. The fourth generation embodies this model's typical characteristics - versatility, sovereignty and luxury. The all-new BMW X5 is bound to add another chapter to this success story by introducing a new interpretation of the letter X. Combining an elegant and strong design with supreme on and off-road ability, the all-new BMW X5 has an even greater blend of premium luxury performance, technology and comfort."



The all-new BMW X5 exhibits versatility by offering customers a choice of vehicle that expresses who they are and conforms to their personal preferences and lifestyle. Locally-produced, the all-new BMW X5 is available in three design schemes - Sport, xLine and M Sport. Sport celebrates the gust of adrenaline with sporty style and self-confidence. xLine puts on a powerful character that enhances the car's off-road looks. M Sport enhances the dynamic character distinguishing itself as an elite sports model.



The all-new BMW X5 is available in two diesel models - BMW X5 xDrive30d Sport and BMW X5 xDrive30d xLine. The petrol variant BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport will be available later in 2019.



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.



The all-new BMW X5 is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Black Sapphire. The all-new BMW X5 features Fine upholstery Leather 'Vernasca' as standard with the following combinations - Ivory White | Black, Coffee | Black, Cognac | Black and Black | Black.



BMW Service Inclusiveand BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the all-new BMW X5. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms and starts at an attractive pricing of 1.55 per km. The all-new BMW X5 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.



