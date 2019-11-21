Bosch Unveils IoT 'Garage' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Indian arm of German automotive major Bosch on Wednesday launched the Internet of Things (IoT) garage in this tech hub for giving hands-on experience to local engineers of its ecosystem.

"The dedicated lab will complement IoT competency in firms wanting to offer connected solutions and facilitate addressing real world problems in our role as system integrator," the city-based company said in a statement here.

The IoT is a system of inter-related computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people provided with unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Touted to be the first in the country, the garage will work with enterprises building connected products for digital transformation.

"The lab will also partner with the IT industry's apex body Nasscom and universities across the country to develop skills and evangelise connected products and solutions," said the statement.

The garage in the electronic city in south Bengaluru will offer enterprises a full stack IoT implementation capability.

"The lab will focus on building technology demonstrators and validating them before they take shape into scalable solutions for smart connected products," said Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Managing Director Vijay Ratnaparkhe on the occasion.

As the building block of digital transformation of enterprises, the IoT provides solutions across sensor, software and services in the ecosystem.

"The IoT garage will enable us to accelerate the capability building and challenge the digital frontiers," said Bosch General Manager Raghuram Joshi.

As embedde, IT and IoT are set to converge soon, the lab will also help Bosch and other enterprises to become future ready.

According to the Nasscom centre of excellence IoT and AI (Artificial Intelligence) Chief Executive Sanjeev Malhotra, there is no cookie-cutter solution that will fit all.

"Each company and industry use-case will need a customised approach, wherein lies both the challenge and opportunity addressed by the IoT garage," Malhotra added.

The IoT is changing how we live, work, and get around, with homes becoming smarter, factories more productive and mobility is taking on a new form.

