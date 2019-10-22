Bohari on ITSM in Healthcare

Healthcare touches everyone…

More effective technology means more lives can be touched. The endgame is really about putting better controls in place so the quality of care and patient experience are enhanced.

Since business processes are dependent on IT services, High availability, Reliability, Security, Performance of IT services are important factors in the survival of any business. IT success is not an accident. It is the considered, deliberate implementation of ITSM service delivery excellence. This is not achieved overnight, but rather as a series of coordinated transitional steps to achieve a desired improvement. With proper planning, communications, and implementation, ITIL or a similar framework and ITSM can position your company for both present and future growth and profitability. ITSM organizations obsess over consistency, best practices, and reducing manual labour with automation. ITSM is about optimizing IT, and that’s where ITSM comes into play.

Today, as organizations are increasingly dependent on IT service, need for IT Service Management arises as faced with following organizational issues:

• How much financial investment would be required?

• How data migration and electronic conversion of physical files will be done?

• What are the current and future requirements of the business?

• What happens if we have a major disaster?

• What level of services we should provide?

• What level of risks and liabilities we have?

• What are current level of failures & how much it affects business?

• How can we assure reliability and security of data?

• How to assure reasonable uptime for servers?

IT Service Management (ITSM) is a process-based practice intended to align the delivery of information technology (IT) services with needs of the enterprise, emphasizing benefits to customers. The idea of ITSM is to group all IT services into value-adding products that are useful to provide relevant and cost effective services. Purpose of ITSM is to align IT department and the services it provides to the business, to enable IT governance, continuing services and maintaining the standards of services by achieving the reactive & proactive objectives and by focusing on technology & processes that are required to manage technology.

ITSM architecture leads to well defined service catalogue setting customer centric IT services. Specific measurable targets defined through Service Level Agreements with business. It reduced the down time providing higher performance. It lowers total cost of ownership. ISO 20000 provides an auditable method by which it can assess the quality and conformance of its IT Services. Each ISO process is owned by an IT personal responsible for a particular process working with other employees as a team. Any changes at software, physical or logical levels are going through proper change management, release processes. Logs are maintained for every request and incident. IT services can be measured against the targets that’s been set in SLA. Users / business has option to give feedback on IT services as part of customer satisfaction survey.

IT is backbone for any business. It provides cost effective solution for marketing, sales, hospital management, etc. Visibly IT is a cost center but invisibly it is helping the business to make profits.

IT achieves the reactive & proactive objectives by focusing on technology & focusing on processes that are required to manage technology. Design of process flows, procedures, appropriate templates, format for reports are planned carefully with the help of other departments and vendor. PDCA method with agile methodology is followed to develop which means after deploying each module, each process has been reviewed again. Full life cycle from requirements gathering, design, development, testing to deployment is tracked and documented according to the ISO 20000 guidelines. ITSMS helps to serves proactive approach and not reactive by using PDCA methodology (Plan Do Act Check).

- Reactive: fixing the current issues & day to day functions.

- Proactive: implementing the solutions which can help business to grow.

IMPLEMENTING ITSM :

1. EVALUATE YOUR CURRENT ITSM MATURITY LEVEL : Before changing your current people, processes, or business technology, it is important to assess your present situation.

2. DEFINE (AND COMMUNICATE) YOUR ITSM GOALS : Understanding and set achievable short and long-term goals that align with the needs of your business is essential. One of the main goals of IT service management to implement people, process, and technology in order to deliver valuable, business aligned services to your customers.

3. DEVELOP YOUR PLAN : Take the time to gain a better understanding of ITSM best practices and methodologies. Although ITIL is a widely accepted IT framework, there are many other alternatives that may better suit your business. Some of those options include Six Sigma, COBIT, Lean, Agile, ISO, and DevOps, each a viable business solution.

4. ASSEMBLE A WINNING TEAM : People plays major role in any origination, having the right people in the right positions is imperative to success.

5. SELECT THE RIGHT ITSM SOFTWAR

In order to automate the delivery of services to end-customer and provide the most modern user experience, you will want to implement an ITSM software solution that incorporates service desk, IT asset management, and IT self-service functionality.

6. IMPLEMENT CONTINUAL IMPROVEMENT (CSI)

Matrices should be developed to measure both the successes and the failures of each process.

Few Key performance Indicator

• Growth and value, which involves tracking revenue growth against investment and utilization.

• Budget adherence, which involves optimizing the use of available funds and avoiding unnecessary expenditures.

• Risk impact, which involves identifying and evaluating the consequences of risks taken or avoided.

• Communication effectiveness, which involves examining customer feedback and gauging customer satisfaction and awareness

To conclude, ITSM increases the speed, cost-efficiency, and effectiveness of IT service by reducing incidents and prevents them from happening in the first place. With ITSM, the IT group becomes more of an internal service provider and consultant. It learns what the business seeks to achieve and strives to introduce technology that can bring those goals to fruition.