Bloom Energy and EnergyPower Collaborate to Produce Cleaner, Greener Electricity

Bloom Energy, a Silicon Valley based solid oxide fuel cell manufacturer, has joined hands with EnergyPower, a zero carbon & net zero emissions technology company. This collaboration has been initiated with the intension to set up an integrated solution that would supply clean and reliable power to the local Indian businesses. Initially the power would be supplied to the customers in Shirala District, Maharashtra.

“We are happy to bring Bloom Energy’s technology into our clean energy ecosystem at a time when India’s industrial sectors continue to grow,” states Shyam Vasantrao Raut, Chairman & Managing Director of EnergyPower. “After demonstration, we plan to deploy the solution in the majority of the states in India,” he adds.

The clean, reliable and renewable power would be generated through the EnergyPower's new agricultural and municipal waste digester using the Bloom Energy's solid oxide fuel technology. These anaerobic digesters would be used to breakdown and clean biowaste to produce biomethane, which would fuel the Bloom Energy Servers. Methane is 25 times more effective in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, this project would bring in incredible environmental jolt.

These Bloom Energy Servers could use natural gas, biogas or hydrogen as fuel, to produce power without combustion through an electrochemical process that would produce virtually no-smog forming emissions. While these servers could also produce zero-carbon electricity on-site by using biogas as its fuel. This in turn permits easy deployment across the globe, by not just depending on the traditional method.

“India’s growing economy is in need of reliable renewable power now more than ever. This collaboration not only produces renewable energy from bio-waste, but ensures it’s being used efficiently where needed,” says KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy India has about 250 employees in Mumbai and Bengaluru. It has set up a 3.5 megawatt project integrated with Intel's smart and green building design. This building would ensure reduced carbon dioxide emissions, higher power quality, and a reliable solution for electricity supply.

“The technology partnership between Bloom Energy and EnergyPower gives us a unique opportunity to provide clean energy to local communities and businesses,” states Venkat Venkataraman, Chief Technology Officer of Bloom Energy. “We see great opportunities with the combination of biogas technology and our fuel cells in India,” he further adds.