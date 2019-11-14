Bengaluru Hosts DataHack Summit 2019; Witnesses Latest Trends in AI & ML

DataHack Summit 2019 by Analytics Vidhya, one of the largest Conference on Applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning started in Bengaluru to showcase the latest trends, state of the art developments and machine learning frameworks to democratize AI for everyone. The summit was a strategic platform for industries and technologies globally to help and leverage the technologies on our businesses and daily lives.

Kunal Jain, Founder & CEO, Analytics Vidhya, comments, “It's exciting to see more than 1000 passionate data science professionals from diverse industries and domains (more than 500 organizations) coming together and building a vibrant Data Science ecosystem in India. Think of this group as a think tank powering hundreds of banks, every eCommerce player and travel portal in the country building algorithms to improve customer experience and deliver business value”.

However, the first day of the conference highlighted over 20 sessions led by AI experts like Eric Weber (ListReports), Mathangi Sri (PhonePe), Ujjyaini Mitra (Zee5), Dr. Vikas Agrawal (Oracle Analytics Cloud), Abhishek Khanna, Jayatu Sen Chaudhury (American Express) et al. including 8 live hack sessions by Sudalai Rajkumar (H2O.ai), Axel de Romblay (Dailymotion), Krupal Modi (Haptik) and others.

Speaking at the conference, Eric Weber, Senior Director & Head – Data Science & Strategic Development, states, “It is incredible to see the pace of change and innovation in data science in India and DataHack Summit 2019 is a foundational part of driving this change. There is no other conference like it and it will continue to play a key role in data science’s development across the country”.

Founded in 2014, Analytics Vidhya is one of the leading data science community and knowledge portals with a mission to create next-gen data science ecosystem. The platform also allows people to learn & advance the skills via its various training programs and more. It also helps professionals & amateurs to sharpen their skillsets by providing a platform to participate in Hackathons.