BSNL may use free space optics technology for mobile backhaul







BSNL is currently studying the technology and its use case for future application, following spectrum constraints in scenarios of high data traffic growth with the advent of 4G services.

Industry-first is likely to use free space optics, a new line-of-sight outdoor wireless technology, to overcome backhaul constraints in large arid areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat plains.



“High bandwidth can be provided with a reception of light by deploying free space optics technology for backhaul, and that can do well in areas such as Rajasthan and Gujarat,” BSNL chairman Anupam Shrivastava told ETT.



Free Space Optics (FSO) is a newer low-latency technology that offers speeds c ..





“The Cabinet note is already ready and is expected to be tabled by the telecom department soon,” Shrivastava said, adding that a slew of initiatives such as land assets monetisation would soon become a reality that could eventually boost telco’s revenue as well as consumers and employees’ confidence.



The telco is also expecting normalcy in cash flows in the second quarter of FY 2020, after a temporary crunch early this year that led to nearly a two-week delay in February salaries to a to a majority of 1.76 lakh workforce.





The top official also said that the BSNL Board has no plans to bring the staff retirement age to 58, from 60 years as reported in a section of media recently.



The telco spends nearly 70% of its earnings to maintain staff wages, and few of its government-funded programs in uncovered villages remain nonstarter.









