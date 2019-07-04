Atlassian Announced Launching Global R&D Centre in Bangalore

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM), on Wednesday the 3rd of July (2019) announced the launch of its Global R&D Centre in Bangalore, India. The maker of Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket and Trello and a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, established its local presence in 2018 and planned to grow its Bangalore office into a world-class R&D and customer support centre, already accommodating over 200 employees under its corporate family. Aiming to achieve 500 employees over the next 12 months, Atlassian strives to make this launch the third largest R&D centre after the US and Sydney.

Exclusively stating his reasons for choosing India’s IT Capital as the base for Atlassian’s R&D centre, Mike Cannon-Brookes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO (Atlassian) avers, “The biggest reason to be here obviously was the quality and breadth of talent, not just on the engineering side but a lot of scrutiny that also went on into finding the best design, product management and security talents to create our products. And this has been a great experience so far, and an apparent testament as to how far the industry has grown over the years."

With its products being used by over 144,000 customers worldwide including, Reliance, Walmart Labs, Ola Cabs and Flipkart, R&D has been a driving force to Atlassian’s business model for growth and innovation. Investing upto $415.8m in R&D in FY18 (34% from the previous year), the company has grown its R&D team by approximately 50% since 2017.

“Innovation is the lifeblood of Atlassian and we believe in hiring the top talent in the country” said Dinesh Ajmera, site leader and head of engineering for Bengaluru, Atlassian in response to boosting Atlassian’s R&D facility. Adding onto this affirmation Sri Viswanath, chief technology officer of Atlassian mentioned, “Bangalore has some of the brightest tech talent in the world, and within our first year in this market we have hired incredible people whose work has had a direct impact on our global customer base, I’m confident that the work done in this office will help Atlassian reach its long-term goal of reaching 100 million monthly active users.”

Atlassian plans to expand further in Bangalore the coming months by adding a number of engineering, design, product management, recruitment, and customer support roles. With its located in RMZ Ecoworld, the company has more room to grow to over 700 employees. Atlassian has been named a Best Place to Work by Great Place to Work Institute in every market where it has a staff presence. “We will continue hiring aggressively for the top talent in the market, and are confident that our unique culture - one that values openness, trust, and inclusion - will help us meet our goals.”

