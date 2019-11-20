Aspen Technology Introduces New Performance Levels Insights to Boost the Smart Enterprise

Aspen Technology, one of the global leaders in asset optimization software companies launched the Aspen Enterprise Insights, a visualization and workflow management solution. The solution will aggregate and analyze data from across the enterprise to deliver insights and actionable information and drive better collaboration and decision making withing organizations.

Antonio Pietri, President& CEO, Aspen Technology, comments, “The accessibility of accurate data analysis is critical when seeking greater levels of efficiency and optimization. Aspen Enterprise Insights will give our customers a flexible visualization and collaborative workflow management solution to support real-time strategic decision-making across the enterprise. As the Industrial Internet of Things expands, visualization of heterogeneous data sources becomes critical to the success of a digital transformation strategy. Aspen Enterprise Insights can help our customers achieve greater levels of efficiency throughout the asset lifecycle, driving towards the automation, collaboration and insights that are required by the smart enterprise”.

According to IDC, the global datasphere is expected to grow to 175ZB by 2025 with nearly 30 percent requiring real-time processing. It is identified that organizations struggle to identify, analyze and derive value from their data lakes and a solution is still not resolved. Aspen’s Enterprise Insights solution helps enterprises to analyze data throughout the asset lifecycle and across the entire value chain, delivering actionable insights to multiple users to increase operational excellence.

Commenting on this, Peter Reynolds, Senior Analyst, ARC Advisory Group, says, “Aspen Enterprise Insights offers what appears to be a unique combination of experience data and operational data with a workflow engine. When digitalization is top of mind for industry, this solution could help drive a new level of collaboration with the potential to create higher-value work processes for customers”.

Founded in 1981, Asten also develops a ‘digital thread’ within the enterprise to connect smarter processes and push the boundaries of productivity. It is a proven hybrid-cloud-based solution that brings enterprise-level performance management across the organization. Asten’s purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle.