Aricent Partners with Lanner to setup SD-WAN on uCPE



Aricent, a global design & engineering company, announces its collaboration with Lanner Electronic Inc., a Whitebox Solutions network communication platform, to enable SD-WAN functionality on universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) platforms for small, medium and large enterprises.



Aricent’s SD- WAN uCPE operating system (OS) with Orchestrator will run on Lanner’s LUNA (Lanner Universal Network Appliance) series of Intel x86 Network Appliance platforms. The platform supports Aricent’s SD-WAN virtual network function (VNF), which is built on Aricent’s virtual router (vRouter) and the virtual firewall. The uCPE OS is cloud-native, and supports containerized, low-resource footprint workloads for cost effective uCPE deployments.



According to IHS Markit’s research, the uCPE market will grow to $1.16 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 76.4 percent. uCPE is especially attractive to enterprises that increasingly recognize the challenges posed by conventional WAN infrastructure – network complexity, lack of agility and skyrocketing costs. Also, uCPE supports software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) for rapid service adoption and delivery, giving enterprises competitive, feature-rich and flexible WAN access that integrates multiple device functionality in one solution. The Platform would also enable a faster time to market for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



“We are thrilled to add Aricent to our partner network,” states Jeans Tsang, VP Telecom BU with Lanner. He further adds “Enterprises increasingly are turning to SD-WAN to reduce network complexity, improve security and agility, while also enhancing application performance and decreasing bandwidth costs. Adding Aricent’s software to the Lanner hardware platform creates an outstanding Whitebox Solution™ for enterprises to utilize as SD-WAN adoption increases across all global geographies.”



