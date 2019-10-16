Are Delivery Drones the Next Big Thing in India?

Isn't getting your package or product delivered from the Amazon's small drone a wonderful experience? Globally, not only Amazon, but also other giants like Google, UPS, and other European companies are experimenting with the delivery drones. Delivery drones can reduce the time in a great deal in delivering, by changing the face of the overall footprint of home delivery on the environment.

Current Scenario in India

India has some rigorous drone policies when compared to the other countries in the world and the law mandates the users to register drones, which requires pilots to get a pilot license which is followed by an operator permit. Additionally, the regulator announced an online platform named Digital Sky, which legalizes all drones in the micro and higher categories (i.e. above 250g and flying over an altitude of 50 feet).

Recently in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took a significant next step in allowing drones for civilian and commercial purposes. However, DGCA has sought information and details from the seven groups that applied for conducting long-range or beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone experiments. The companies which got selected were Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo, Zipline, Redwing, Tata Advanced Systems, and Honeywell. However, the companies are still to receive approvals from the DGCA for the BVLOS experiments.

Pros to Expect from Delivery Drones?

a) Improves the efficiency level

With the help of GPS technologies, delivery drones can easily navigate to specific addresses without any manual help. Moreover, this technology claims a better success rate compared to the humans delivering the packages.

b) Improves time management

When providing services to an organization, the delivery drones's increased efficiency benefits the consumers and employees involved in the process. Consumers will receive the products faster which eventually increases their turnover rate and increases the higher levels of productivity.

c) Offers a Safer Delivery System

It offers a safer system for delivery compared to delivery personnel who can be involved in an accident, run out of fuel or getting late because of traffic. Drones can remove all of the above-mentioned factors.

d) Faster Delivery

Delivering products in and out of the regions without any delay is the purpose of the delivery drone and these vehicles can deliver within an hour to the designated area. Drones can also deliver a bulk of materials when consumers need to receive the items quickly and safely.

How India Could Lead the World in Drones

The economic innovation and with the right amount of needs such as societal challenges, such as the agricultural monitoring on groundwater resources, supply chain and last-mile delivery service providers in the health industry. Also, the infrastructure gaps, awareness and agreement to solve climate challenges can also make India to lead the global drones. With the rise in population, by 2050 India is going to account for more than 18 percent of the global working-age population and reports say that, currently India has more than 50 drone start-ups and each demonstrating their abilities with providing cost-effective and efficient drones, India can be a global home for the next generation of drone technologies.