Apple launches its Maiden Dual Camera iPhone 11

The multinational corporation, Apple has announced the launch of its maiden dual rear camera phone- iPhone 11. This version has mainly focused on the features that are used throughout the day. With the introduction of powerful dual camera that offers an intuitive camera experience with a high quality video and a better night mode photos, iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip that enables the phone to perform the most demanding task. This phone is also designed to resist the elements with enhanced water resistance.

Along with the brand new dual rear camera setup, the smartphone also provides new features such as spatial audio, Dolby Atmos support and improved battery life. The display of the phone is 6.1 inch Liquid Retina Display. Further the iPhone 11 runs on iOS 13 that offers features like dark mode and expanded Haptic Touch Support.

iPhone 11 comes in six new colors: red, black, white, yellow, green and purple, and will be available in India from September 27, starting at price point of 64,900 for the base 64 GB variant. The smartphone is also be available in 128 GB and 256GB, which would be priced at 69, 900 and 79, 900 respectively.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing proclaims, “iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 13, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day,” he adds, “with the tight integration between hardware, software and services, the advancements in iPhone 11 bring an unparalleled user experience at an affordable price to even more customers. We think people will love it”.

Read More News:

Chennai Users Experience Most Cyber Attacks Among Metros

Tata Power uses Microsoft Kaizala to boost customer services