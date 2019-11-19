AI & VR Is The Future of Learning: Nitin Bansal

Every aspect of human life has benefited immensely from the rapid advances in the field of technology - specifically growth in internet, mobile and cloud technologies. The fields of learning and education have also been favourably impacted by these changes, opening up huge possibilities for more meaningful and learner-centric solutions.

With sophisticated Artificial intelligence algorithms, digital learning is no longer limited to providing online content. Instead, it includes the power of machine and intelligence to really customize the learning experience for every student. This is practical for both teachers and students because teachers can save a lot of commuting time, get digital reports of what their students are doing (which is close to impossible to track manually), and offers a more engaging experience for students. High speed internet opens the doors to live broadcasting of teachers to students (without any latency or buffering), thereby helping students access the best teachers sitting anywhere in the world.

In the area of assessment and feedback too; AI can play a very powerful role. Students need constant assistance to understand their core weak areas and then work on building their base from there onwards. Assessments will become more and more intelligent and a student’s proficiency in a topic may be judged without the need to administer a lengthy test - but instead by their behaviour while reading/studying the topic and asking a few questions interspersed with the content.

Nevertheless, education across the world faces the challenge of decreasing attention spans. With Virtual Reality coming into play, this challenge can be addressed quite effectively because it can be a deeply engaging, educational and training medium, with the ability to powerfully capture the attention of the learner. In addition, with the advent of VR, the learning experience can be a uniquely customized experience for the learner - an experience that develops as the user interacts with rich media. For example, a medical aspirant will be able to use Virtual Intelligence to learn how to navigate through the veins and arteries through continuous oral instructions via the VR app. Virtual reality implies a 360-degree field of vision accompanied by sound and even touch. Machine-enabled, user-driven learning could have stunning effects. The possibilities are immense.

Certifications from such virtual schools will carry equivalent weight as of a real school. Also, realtime technologies will make instant help possible from a fellow student or a teacher. Eventually, Bots will act as tutors which may be able to help students for any doubt they face. Bots may also be able to teach students basic concepts. They would be able to understand student’s needs and act like teachers. Learning will gradually become extremely social with students of similar calibre collaborating together to challenge each other and have fun while learning.