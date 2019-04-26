9 out of top 10 apps to come from India soon



The growing breed of Indian developers will ensure nine out of 10 apps on Google Play Store are from India within the next 5-10 years, GGVC Managing Partner Hans Tung has said.



Speaking at the eighth annual India Internet Day (iDay) conference organised by TiE Delhi-NCR here on Thursday, Tung was part of leading Chinese VCs who shed light on the start-up landscape in China and the promise India holds.



"The focus of the event was to encourage and help innovative Internet-centric start-ups in learning how to unbox the full potential of their ambitious ventures," Rajan Anandan, President-TiE Delhi-NCR, said in a statement.



TiE is a non-profit, global community welcoming entrepreneurs from all over the world.



Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said the value of India is in that bottom of the pyramid of SMEs (small and medium enterprises) which is the start-up ecosystem.



Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato, urged entrepreneurs to draw value from outside the country.



Six curated start-ups presented their unique products to a panel of investors as part of "Launchpad".



Over 1,000 delegates, including start-ups, top unicorns, industry leaders, policy makers and other stakeholders attended the event.



Read More News:



Tech companies know what you are doing right now



3 Myths and 2 Warnings about Buying CBD

Source: IANS