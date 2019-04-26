9 out of top 10 apps to come from India soon
Friday, 26 April 2019, 13:13 Hrs
29
cmt right
22
Comment Right
37
cmt right
8
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
9 out of top 10 apps to come from India soon


 The growing breed of Indian developers will ensure nine out of 10 apps on Google Play Store are from India within the next 5-10 years, GGVC Managing Partner Hans Tung has said.

Speaking at the eighth annual India Internet Day (iDay) conference organised by TiE Delhi-NCR here on Thursday, Tung was part of leading Chinese VCs who shed light on the start-up landscape in China and the promise India holds. 

"The focus of the event was to encourage and help innovative Internet-centric start-ups in learning how to unbox the full potential of their ambitious ventures," Rajan Anandan, President-TiE Delhi-NCR, said in a statement.

TiE is a non-profit, global community welcoming entrepreneurs from all over the world. 

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said the value of India is in that bottom of the pyramid of SMEs (small and medium enterprises) which is the start-up ecosystem.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato, urged entrepreneurs to draw value from outside the country.

Six curated start-ups presented their unique products to a panel of investors as part of "Launchpad".

Over 1,000 delegates, including start-ups, top unicorns, industry leaders, policy makers and other stakeholders attended the event.

Read More News:



Tech companies know what you are doing right now



3 Myths and 2 Warnings about Buying CBD


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Google's Gboard gets offline
Google is adding an Artificially Intelligent (AI) offline dictation feature on its Gboard keyb..
Facebook denies cyber attack
Facebook ruled out a cyber attack on its products Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger, which suf..
Wipro opens third industrial
IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday opened its centre of excellence for Industrial Internet of Things (..
IBM announces programme
n a bid to recognise the contribution of developers in the open source community, Information ..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.