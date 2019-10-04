6 Crucial Tips to Stay Safe in the Online World

The new companions in our day to day life are our smart phones, tablets and other internet connected appliances, which have made the internet world much dangerous with the increasing number of hacks, scams, malware and more. Developed with an aim to make life hassle-free, communication and financial transactions have also been digitalised and it’s really important to be well aware of the threats and risks involved in the digital world. It is said that the online security breaches are doubling up in every three years and the cybercrimes are estimated to reach $6 trillion by 2021.

While enjoying its benefits, it’s very crucial for the users to become informed or vigilant about the importance of staying safe in the digital world. Businesses should utilize the tightest security and encryption techniques to protect from data breach and attacks as it can affect the organizations in a huge way. A recent Gartner study says that enterprise information security spending in India will grow to 12 percent in 2019.

Here's a look at six crucial tips to undertake to stay safe from this cyber threats.