5G & IoT: Digitalizing & Accelerating Lives

Even though 5G and IoT are two trending words constantly used in the tech world, there is a huge lack of knowledge among the general population on 5G technology and IoT. It is said that 36 percent of consumers still don’t know what IoT, while 70 percent owning a connected device.

Blazing speeds, a quick responsive network, and extensive coverage is the major characteristics of a 5G network, it can empower the upcoming technologies such as self-driving cars and virtual reality systems. The 5G mobile networks not only aid people to work more efficiently, but also help to get great interconnectivity and control of machines, objects, and devices. 5G will be fast enough to download a full-length HD movie in seconds. It’s a combination of high-speed connectivity, very low latency, and ubiquitous coverage that enables the users to control more devices remotely in applications where real-time network performance is critical, like remote control of heavy machinery in hazardous environments.

Internet of Things (IoT), plays the role of a partner in creating a more interconnected world. The popular IoT devices such as Google Home, Amazon Echo, Apple Watch and Fitbit are a regular figure in the households today and it leads to more interconnectivity like nothing before. But, most of the consumers across the world is pretty much concerned about the way these IoT devices collect data. Consumers believe that companies lurking these data create an opportunity for hackers. However, these reasons can never be a reason to say no to these IoT devices as these shape the development, implementation, and regulation of these technologies.

As mobile traffic continues to increase quite drastically, 5G and IoT will work together to play an essential role in our future, where all the technical facets in the entire planet will be powered by the mobile. Mostly, the speed will be talking subject. It helps in a great deal for the doctors, hospitals, grocery stores, mechanics, schools, babysitters, and employees, especially when there is a need for constant contact which improves the instant response mechanism, real-time feedback and interaction. Controlling, monitoring, video surveillance, waste management at the metro cities can be made at ease. But there are concerns regarding the security and privacy of 5G & IoT, as faster the speeds higher the increase in the chance of hackers or cybercriminals to target the population.