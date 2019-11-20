5 Amazing Applications of VR that Can Completely Transform the Businesses
John Roshan Anto, Digital Content Writer, siliconindia | Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 13:50 Hrs
Virtual Reality holds a huge potential to transform how people and businesses interact with each other. Earlier, VR was only associated with the gaming industry and now it’s used at almost all sectors to bring those immersive experiences for the real environment. Medicine, Business, Manufacturing, Architecture and the leisure industry have taken up the use of the VR technology and revamp the offerings. Let’s check out how VR technology can be used in various industries.