42Gears Comes up with 'Things Management Technology' to Control Connected Devices



One of the leading UEM (Unified Endpoint Management) solution providers, 42Gears has launched ‘Things Management Technology (TMT) for the better management of various types of connected devices. The new Things Management Technology will aid the IT to analyze and function the ‘not-so-smart’ devices from the same 42Gears UEM console along with other smart devices. The connected devices include printers, Bluetooth headsets, USB devices, barcode scanners, smart devices and more.



Prakash Gupta, Co-Founder & COO, 42Gears, states, “Regardless of the purpose a device serves, there must be a mechanism to manage and monitor it. Coming up with a solution like this had been on the cards for a while, and we are glad we've successfully made it available to our customers now. We understand the pain that IT admins go through when managing and keeping a track of 'dumb' devices. 42Gears Things Management Technology (TMT) has been designed keeping real-world scenarios in mind and it will allow companies to manage all endpoints which have traditionally been out of the purview of mobility management space”.



Without having an operating system for these connected devices has always been a challenging task as Asset tracking and Management of connected devices. To overcome this, the Things Management Technology (TMT) uses a generic and scalable solution that operated on the host machine and communicates with the 42Gears UEM server. UEM console tracks the ‘connected device’ as a child device of the host. The feature gives a clear advantage to the peripheral devices and accessories which can be entirely managed from the UEM console.



Founded in 2009, 42Gears is a provider of mobile device management and mobile productivity enhancing solutions. It provides solutions in all the major platforms, Windows mobile, Android and iOS. Its product suites SureMDM, SureLock, SureFox and SureVideo supply to organization that have mobile workforce or large mobile user base. 42Gears products are used in various verticals such as healthcare. manufacturing, logistics, education and retail.



