4 Proptech Solutions Revolutionizing the Indian Real Estate

In this technological epoch, Real estate is no alien to digitilization. Currently, the industry is undergoing its transition with several proptech innovations popping up. The changing customer's preference every passing day has led to the rise in the adoption of proptech solutions.

The Real estate industry has seen an increase of 19.5 percent CAGR from 2017 to 2028. With the current rate of growth, the country expects that real estate would contribute to over 70 percent of India's GDP by 2020, and also it is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2025.

Let's quickly look through the revolutions that proptech has brought to the real estate sector.