4 Online Scams That Indians Need to Avoid

The Internet has become an integral part of everyone’s life, but a huge gap can be seen when it comes to online literacy that needs to be attended. People usually think high on the internet as it an advanced form of network and believes that the Internet is a safe place for transactions and others.

According to a study from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), it is the millennials who are particularly more vulnerable to online scams than older citizens. In the online world, it’s critical to be aware of the recent scams happening around. Staying out of the most popular techniques of malicious actors is essential. First and for most, the hackers and the scammer’s final target will always be the money in your bank account and they try everything to get that amount without leaving any traces. Let’s figure out the five most important online scams you need to be extremely careful about.