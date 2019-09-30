4 Best Wearable Technologies in the Market Right Now

Imagine playing an instrument like trombone, which you have no idea about! With the assistance of advanced technology and strong research, there are wearable devices that would purposely use parts of the your body to do a task which you are not at all familiar with. Wearables are now a part of your life, as it tracks your day-to-day activities which make your life easier and safer. Getting edgier day-by-day, the designers are working on ways to incorporate the wearables into your all sorts of things such as clothes, body parts and more. Recently, Amazon released a statement saying they’re putting Alexa into its wearables such as earbuds, glasses and even rings.

Moreover, a study conducted by Statista shows that the total number of wearable users that were connected to 4G network in 2017 to be 526 million, while the market is expected to grow by 89 million by 2022 connecting over 900 million. With the captivating innovations that keep the industry evolving, it’s advised to keep updated with the enhanced version of the various gadgets. Let’s find out the latest wearables trend going on the market right now: