siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

e-rickshaw Routes In Delhi To Be Regularised
Monday, 17 April 2017, 03:48 Hrs
6
cmt right
6
Comment Right
11
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: The Delhi governments transport department has decided to streamline the movement of e- rickshaws in the national capital by regularising their routes.



The department will soon initiate a study on routes where there is an "actual" need for the battery-operated vehicles to ply, a senior government official said.



In January this year, the Delhi High Court had directed the AAP government and the police to frame a comprehensive policy on the plying of e-rickshaws in the capital.



"As of now, there is no route regularisation of e- rickshaws due to which they occupy more space, causing traffic jams on several busy roads. The transport department will regularise their routes in several areas," the official said.



The official also said that a detailed report on the issue will be prepared and subsequently submitted to the government for a final nod.



In Delhi, the operation of e-rickshaws is banned on 236 roads, including 77 roads in New Delhi, 38 in South Delhi, Ring Road, Vikas Marg and the Shakarpur Chowk to Mother Dairy road, besides others. However, there is no strict prohibition on their movement by the authorities.



In a bid to promote these vehicles, the Delhi government has also been providing subsidies to the buyers of registered e-rickshaws.



While issuing directions to the Delhi government and the police on framing a comprehensive policy, the court had in January said, "The intent of the policy should be to ensure that only registered e-rickshaws ply on the roads after payment of registration and insurance policy charges."



It had also suggested consideration of the Centres suggestion to cap the number of such vehicles, considering the road capacity here. 



Read Also:
Indian Students Will Continue To Be In Demand In The U.S.
India Can Only Progress When Women Are Empowered: Modi


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved