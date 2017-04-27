siliconindia logo
Zyxel Launches VPN Firewall To Safeguard Businesses
Thursday, 27 April 2017, 10:45 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Networking company Zyxel Communications on Wednesday introduced a premium virtual private network (VPN) firewall to offer businesses an end-to-end solution and manage secured communications between multiple sites and offices.



The "USG2200-VPN" is integrated with VPN concentrator technology to handle large quantities of VPN connections (up to 3,000 VPN tunnels) between branch offices, partner offices, telecommuters, BYODs in offices and employees on the move with an extra layer of data and network security.



"As the businesses keep growing, network security needs to scale up and catch up the pace. This is where the USG2200-VPN comes in. It is the key to completing our end-to-end, multi-site security solution," said Nathan Yen, AVP of Zyxel Commercial Gateway Business Center, in a statement.



"USG2200-VPN" can also easily connect with a majority of devices in the workplace or at home without hassle, ensuring both business mobility and communication security.                                                                                                                                                                                                             



Source: IANS
