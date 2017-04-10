Yahoo Storytellers To Help Brands Tap Right Audience



NEW DELHI: Yahoo India on Monday unveiled Yahoo Storytellers -- a new content marketing solution to help brands and agencies in India meet high expectations and drive engagement among consumers.



It will bring Yahoo's editorial expertise, extensive data and native advertising through Yahoo Gemini -- a marketplace for mobile and native ads.



"With Yahoo Storytellers, we're offering a better way for brands to create powerful content that's informed by data and engages the right audience." said Gurmit Singh, Vice President and Managing Director, Yahoo India.



Yahoo Storytellers will help brands build content consulting services, development of premium video, a full range of editorial content and influencer activations across social platforms.



In India, Yahoo has partnered with multiple brands to help them create successful campaigns, including Accenture, Amazon, Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Tourism Australia, among others.



