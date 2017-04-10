siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Wireless Camera System To Monitor Newborns Vital Signs
Monday, 10 April 2017, 11:26 Hrs
29
cmt right
24
Comment Right
34
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


GENEVA: Swiss researchers said Monday they have developed a wireless camera system to monitor vital signs in premature babies, a move that could replace uncomfortable and highly inaccurate skin sensors.



The skin sensors currently used to monitor vital signs in babies born prematurely generate false alarms in up to 90 pct of cases, mainly set off by the baby's movement.



"This is a source of discomfort for the babies, because we have to check on them every time," Jean-Claude Fauchere, a doctor at University Hospital Zurich's neonatal clinic, explained in a statement.



"It's also a significant stress factor for nurses and a poor use of their time - it distracts them from managing real emergencies and can affect quality of care," he added.



His hospital is preparing to begin tests of a new, contactless system created by researchers at the EPFL polytechnical university in Lausanne and at the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology, CSEM, in Neuchatel, the two schools said in a statement.



The system should allow premature babies kept warm in neonatal incubators to be medically monitored using highly sensitive cameras that detect the newborn's pulse by detecting and analysing its skin colour, which changes ever so slightly every time its heart beats.



"Breathing is monitored by measuring movements of its thorax and shoulders. At night, infrared cameras take over, which means that monitoring can be carried out non-stop," the statement said.



The optical system was designed by CSEM researchers, who chose cameras sensitive enough to detect minute changes in skin colour, while the EPFL researchers designed algorithms to process the data in real time, it said.



"We ran an initial study on a group of adults, where we looked at a defined patch of skin on their foreheads," EPFL PhD student Sibylle Fallet said in the statement.



"With our algorithms we can track this area when the person moves, isolate the skin pixels and use minor changes in their colour to determine the pulse," she said, adding that "the tests showed that the cameras produced practically the same results as conventional sensors."



Once the system has been extensively tested on premature babies, it could one day replace skin sensors altogether, the schools said.



"In addition to cutting down on false alarms, it would also be more comfortable for the babies," the statement said.



Read Also:
Honeywell's New Software Protects Against USB-Borne Threats
NATMO Mulling Concept Of Voice, Touch Integrated Guide App For Blind


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved