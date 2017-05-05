Why Choose WordPress Hosting For Your Website



WordPress is the most popular blogging platform and it is always suggested, particularly to new bloggers, to blog on it. The platform is also used as a powerful website creation tool and millions of website is hosted on it for this reason. It offers good Content Management System and it is easy too.



WordPress hosting platform literally offers thousands of themes and most of those are available for free. Installation and customization is easy and a webmaster can make a website on it according to one's core concept.



It is again to note that most of the customizable tools come for free and there are tons of plugins like gallery and adding contact form to help in enhancing the website.



For beginners it is suggested to opt for WordPress platform and go for shared hosting service instead of VPS or Dedicated web hosting services. One of the greatest advantages is that it is less expensive and a basic blog does not need extra in initial stage. It is the cheapest web hosting solution for small and medium-sized websites or blogs.



However, to take note of some disadvantages too of shared WordPress hosting service. Your site may become slow if too many websites are hosted on the same server under the same shared format. If the hosting service is renowned and reliable, it will not host so many sites on same server. So it is suggested to always take the service from a good host.



Sometimes you may get your email blacklisted as you are sharing the server with many people, probably hundreds of other website owners. It is suggested to route the email through Google Apps for Business and this will save you from such circumstances.



Before buying the package it is suggested to go through the pricing part of the host server carefully to overcome any hidden charges.



