Use Any Email To Access Yahoo Mail App Now



NEW DELHI: Users can now access the Yahoo mail app with their Gmail, Outlook or AOL email addresses, Yahoo announced on Monday.



"The Yahoo Mail app team is always looking to create new features that help people stay organised -- from customisable swipes and people-only notifications -- to our recently announced top search results," the company said in a statement.



To access the new feature, tap your email provider from the welcome screen, use your Gmail, Outlook or AOL email address to create a Yahoo account and give Yahoo permission to sync your email messages in the Mail app.



Source: IANS