Twitter Unveils Live 360-Degree Video
Thursday, 29 December 2016, 09:28 Hrs
NEW YORK: Micro-blogging website Twitter has introduced a new way to see what is happening on Twitter -- through live 360-degree video.



"Users can check out live, interactive 360 videos from interesting broadcasters and explore what's happening with them. They will be able to get an inside look with well-known personalities and go behind the scenes at exclusive events," Alessandro Sabatelli, Director of AR and VR at Twitter, said on Wednesday.



Although everyone on Twitter and Periscope can watch live 360 videos, currently only select partners can go live in 360 via Periscope and and will be rolled out more broadly during the coming weeks, Sabatelli pointed out.



When you see a video marked with a LIVE 360 badge, you can interact with it to change what you see by moving your phone or swiping the screen, all while watching live.



You can see what is unfolding behind, above, or below the broadcaster's view for an immersive experience.



Live 360 video is not just about taking you to places you have never been, it is about connecting you with people and letting you experience something new with them.



Source: IANS
