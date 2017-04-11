TAL Manufacturing Solutions Launches Brabo Robots



MUMBAI: TAL Manufacturing Solutions, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, today launched TAL Brabo Robots in two variants, priced between 5 and 7 lakh.



The indigenously developed TAL Brabo robots, with payloads of 2 kilos and 10 kilos, are aimed at catering to small and medium enterprises as well as the large scale manufacturers who require cost competitive automated solutions in manufacturing, the company said.



"With the TAL Brabo, we have taken a quantum leap in revolutionising industrial manufacturing in India. It is clearly a positive outcome from a well-thought out vision," TAL Manufacturing Solutions Non-Executive Director and Chairman R S Thakur said.



Source: PTI