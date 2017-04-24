siliconindia logo
Redress Over Red-Tinted Screens In Galaxy S8: Samsung To Update Software
Monday, 24 April 2017, 11:23 Hrs
SEOUL: Electronics giant Samsung will this week offer an unusually early software update for its newly released Galaxy S8 phone, it said today after some consumers complained of red-tinted screens.

The launch of the device is a key step for the South Korean tech firm as it seeks to move on from last year's humiliating withdrawal of the Galaxy Note 7 over exploding batteries, which hammered the firm's once-stellar reputation.

The Galaxy S8 started over-the-counter sales in the US and its home market but South Korean users who pre-ordered the phones complained their screens displayed an unusually reddish hue.

Online images of their phones went viral on social mediabut Samsung denied a hardware flaw and maintained that users could manually adjust the colour range according to their preferences.

As more users voiced doubts, Samsung said today that a software update would fix the problem by allowing them to readjust colours over a wider range than at present.

"Samsung... Has decided to release a software update starting from this week which will provide consumers with a further enhanced ability to adjust the colour setting to their preference," it said in a statement.

Samsung -- the world's largest maker of smartphones -- has pinned its hopes on the Galaxy S8 to compete against archrival Apple's iPhone after last year's Note 7 disaster.

The recall debacle cost Samsung billions of dollars in lost profits and hammered its global credibility, forcing it to apologise to consumers and postpone the S8 launch.



Source: PTI
