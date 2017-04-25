PwC India Launches Analytics Platform



NEW DELHI: PwC India today announced launch of PwC Insights as a Service (PIAS), an advanced analytics platform that drives business outcomes.



The platform comes preloaded with data automation and management tools, industry and domain-specific machine learning and cognitive algorithms that will help enterprises and government departments to improve business outcomes.



Over the next year, 30 such solutions will be rolled out in the market on a pay-as-you-go engagement model, PwC said in a statement.



"With Insights as a Service, we are addressing our clients' needs of building next-gen analytics capabilities, with minimal investments in technology and talent," said Raman Bhushan, Partner, Advanced Analytics and Data Science, PwC India.



Source: PTI