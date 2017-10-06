siliconindia logo
Public Cloud services market in India to hit $1.9bn in 2017
By SiliconIndia   |   Friday, 06 October 2017, 11:49 Hrs
The public Cloud services market in India is projected to hit $1.9 billion in 2017 -- an increase of 42 per cent from 2016, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.



The highest growth will continue to be driven by Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) which is projected to grow 42 percent, followed by 33.5 per cent in Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and 33.3 per cent in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).



"Hybrid Cloud solutions will continue to drive overall Cloud adoption and overall IaaS trajectory at the same rate as past quarters," said Sid Nag, Research Director, Gartner, in a statement.



According to Gartner, the worldwide demand for IaaS will continue with strong growth through 2021, benefiting the Cloud related services market such as development, implementation and migration services.



The Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) market will continue to be the fastest growing segment within application integration and middleware (AIM) segment.



While the absolute growth rates for Cloud will continue to be strong, the annual growth rates for each Cloud segment will decline, the report noted.



The decline indicates the mainstreaming of Cloud services in the market for IT spending.
