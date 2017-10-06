Public Cloud services market in India to hit $1.9bn in 2017

The public Cloud services market in India is projected to hit $1.9 billion in 2017 -- an increase of 42 per cent from 2016, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday. The public Cloud services market in India is projected to hit $1.9 billion in 2017 -- an increase of 42 per cent from 2016, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.

The highest growth will continue to be driven by Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) which is projected to grow 42 percent, followed by 33.5 per cent in Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and 33.3 per cent in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

"Hybrid Cloud solutions will continue to drive overall Cloud adoption and overall IaaS trajectory at the same rate as past quarters," said Sid Nag, Research Director, Gartner, in a statement.

According to Gartner, the worldwide demand for IaaS will continue with strong growth through 2021, benefiting the Cloud related services market such as development, implementation and migration services.

The Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) market will continue to be the fastest growing segment within application integration and middleware (AIM) segment.

While the absolute growth rates for Cloud will continue to be strong , the annual growth rates for each Cloud segment will decline, the report noted.

The decline indicates the mainstreaming of Cloud services in the market for IT spending.