Pegasystems' Virtual Assistant To Make Your Life Easy



NEW DELHI: US-based software firm Pegasystems on Tuesday launched 'Pega Intelligent Virtual Assistant -- an artificial intelligence (AI) powered bot that turns applications into smart assistants on any channel from SMS and email to Facebook, Alexa, Slack and more.



Pega evolves bots from simple chat and data fetching novelties into digital agents that evaluate people's needs, make helpful suggestions, complete complex tasks and provide exceptional experiences, the company said in a statement.



'Pega Intelligent Virtual Assistant' overcomes shortfalls by extending any Pega enterprise application to any conversational interface.



It turns the channels into intelligent assistants that make personalised customer service and real work possible using natural language in voice or text, the company added.



'Pega Intelligent Virtual Assistant' comes preconfigured to extend to Facebook Messenger, Alexa and Google Home.



Business users can easily build their own extenders to other popular messaging apps such as WeChat and Skype, as well as business collaboration apps such as Slack and Yammer.



Source: IANS