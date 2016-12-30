siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

PM To Launch Mobile App For Digital Transactions
Friday, 30 December 2016, 10:36 Hrs
Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: To promote and make digital transactions easier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a mobile app on Friday.



"I will launch a mobile app to enable easier digital payments and transactions. The app will immensely benefit our citizens," Modi said on his personal Twitter account.



"Will join #DigiDhanMela programme at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi (on Friday) and extend support to the movement towards increased digital transactions."



The 'DigiDhan Abhiyan' aims to cover two lakh common service centres (CSCs) across rural areas and enable them to become digital financial education centres.



The CSCs will train people in various digital financial solutions and enable them to use various modes of electronic payment systems (EPS). The campaign also aims to sensitise merchants and vendors on the use of EPS.



Read Also:
Amazon Considering Flying Warehouses For Item Delivery
Google India, Consumer Affairs Ministry Join Hands For Online Consumer Protection
Facebook Introduces New Doodle Programme To Compete With Google
Ahead Of Christmas, Facebook Messenger Expands Group Chat Features


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved