Now Sign Into Microsoft Account Without Password
Thursday, 20 April 2017, 10:57 Hrs
NEW YORK: U.S. tech giant Microsoft has announced a new feature wherein users can now just use their smartphone to sign in to their account.



The company is enabling the new option as part of the iOS and Android Microsoft Authenticator app.



"The process is easier than standard two-step verification and significantly more secure than only a password, which can be forgotten, phished, or compromised," said Alex Simons, Director of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division, in a statement.



Just add your account to the Android or iOS Microsoft Authenticator app, then enter your username as usual when signing in somewhere new. Instead of entering your password, you will get a notification on your phone. Unlock your phone, tap "Approve", and you are in.



Using your phone to sign in with PIN or fingerprint is a seamless way to incorporate two account "proofs" in a way that feels natural and familiar, Simons added.



Source: IANS
