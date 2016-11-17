New IBM Centre To Help In Digital Transformation



NEW DELHI: Software giant IBM on Thursday announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art IBM centre in Mumbai that will help clients accelerate their digital transformation journey across industries, with a focus on banking and financial services organisations.



The new IBM centre will provide clients with a collaborative and digitally immersive environment to deliver customised briefings, workshops, technical enablement sessions and testing/benchmarking among others, the company said in a statement.



It will also offer design thinking experiences to solve user problems at the speed and scale of the modern digital enterprise.



"At the centre, clients and partners will not only co-ideate to find solutions to their business challenges, but also envisage their future. They will collaborate closely with IBM experts to discover how IBM can help them succeed in business transformation," said Subram Natarajan, Chief Technical Officer, IBM, India, in a statement.



The 11,500 square feet centre has been designed keeping in mind the dynamic requirements of start-ups, ecosystem partners, corporate and government clients.



It will host more than 70 live solutions across industries, customised for individual clients using IBM technologies such as cognitive solutions, internet of things (IoT), analytics and blockchain.



The new IBM Centre will feature various client experience zones such as the Solution Zone, IBM Garage and Sandbox.



Source: IANS