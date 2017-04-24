New Google Earth Virtual Reality To Take You To Any Address In The World



LOS ANGELES: A new Google Earth Virtual Reality (VR) feature allows users to visit any address in the world and fly over it in 3D with the help of a headset system, according to the company.



Using a new updated feature on Google Earth VR, people can choose their own destinations, as long as they know the address or name of the location.



"People want to quickly find and revisit the places that mean the most to them, whether it is a childhood home or favourite vacation spot," Joanna Kim, a product manager at Google Earth VR said in a blog post.



Users can type an address or the name of a location, and visit it with a 3D headset system, Kim said.



Sightseers can also visit 27 handpicked locations that are now available on Google Earth VR, including Neuschwanstein Castle that inspired the castle in Disney's "Sleeping Beauty", Table Mountain in South Africa and the Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina.



"When we first launched Google Earth VR, we knew there was something powerful about being able to point anywhere in the world and start flying," said Kim.



"You could soar over landscapes and cities, and discover locations you did not even know existed," Kim added.



Read Also:

Microsoft Announces New Azure Migration Tools

Google Home Will Now Supports Multiple Users

Source: PTI