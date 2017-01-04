NetApp Leads In AFA Storage Category In India



NEW DELHI: Storage and data management company NetApp leads in the All Flash Array (AFA) Storage category for third quarter of the 2016, the company said on Wednesday.



An all-flash array is a solid state storage disk system that contains multiple flash memory drives instead of spinning hard disk drives.



According to the market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), NetApp has grown faster than the All Flash Array market as a whole and has an overall market share of 28 pct in India.



"With data centers going mainstream, the All Flash Array market in India is gaining significance and Flash solutions are revolutionising the enterprise IT industry," said Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India and SAARC, in a statement.



NetApp's All Flash Array Storage enables customers to accelerate their business without compromising efficiency, reliability, or IT flexibility, he added.



Source: IANS