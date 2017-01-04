siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

NetApp Leads In AFA Storage Category In India
Wednesday, 04 January 2017, 10:31 Hrs
Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Storage and data management company NetApp leads in the All Flash Array (AFA) Storage category for third quarter of the 2016, the company said on Wednesday.



An all-flash array is a solid state storage disk system that contains multiple flash memory drives instead of spinning hard disk drives.



According to the market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), NetApp has grown faster than the All Flash Array market as a whole and has an overall market share of 28 pct in India.



"With data centers going mainstream, the All Flash Array market in India is gaining significance and Flash solutions are revolutionising the enterprise IT industry," said Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India and SAARC, in a statement.



NetApp's All Flash Array Storage enables customers to accelerate their business without compromising efficiency, reliability, or IT flexibility, he added.



Read Also:
WhatsApp to End Support for Older Smartphones
OnePlus Announces Android Nougat Update
New RFID Protocols For Hack-Proofing Devices Soon



 


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved