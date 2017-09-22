Nasscom unveils courseware for honing techies' IoT skills



Indian IT industry apex body Nasscom's sector skills council on Thursday unveiled a courseware to impart skills in the Internet of Things (IoT) to the techies across the country.



"With the IoT revolution reshaping roles and businesses across verticals, we hope to create opportunities and re-skill the IT workforce. The courseware will draw the roadmap for the domain's growth with skilled professionals," said Nasscom Vice-President Sandhya Chintala at the Design and Engineering summit here.



The courseware will provide an understanding of IoT in engineering education and help create employment prospects.



The course will cover IoT, its architecture and industry applications and use cases in diverse sectors such as aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, retail and transportation.



Course-end project work is a mandatory inclusion offering practical exposure.



Industry professionals and experts from the world over discussed the impact of novel cloud technologies like Big Data, IoT and Industry 4.0 on the engineering research and development sector at the summit on 'Digital Engineering: Convergence of Disruptive Technologies'.



"The summit has highlighted the industry's leadership in the emerging technologies and gave us an insight into the future and how organizations can stay ahead of the curve," said Nasscom President R. Chandrasekhar.



Tata Technologies President Samir Yajnik said digitization entailed convergence of people and businesses on a base of connected technologies powered by the IoT.



"In technology disruption, we can no longer consider IT to be a separate function. This makes it imperative for us to equip and upskill our workforce if we want our talent to stay pertinent. The courseware in IoT is a step in the right direction," he added.

Source: IANS