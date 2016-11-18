Microsoft Releases Tools For Any Developer, Any App, Any Platform



NEW YORK: Microsoft on Thursday released tools that can be used by any developer on any platform, the company said in a statement, and added that developers will now be able to use the tools of their choice to create Android, iOS and Windows apps.



This release was among a series of announcements made by Microsoft at its annual "Connect Conference".



Microsoft also announced that it has joined the Linux Foundation as a Platinum Member, welcoming Google to the independent .NET Foundation, and also working with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



"Microsoft's membership in the Linux Foundation will benefit customers through increased collaboration and innovation among a diverse ecosystem," the company said in a statement.



"The move is aimed to strengthen the company's Azure cloud platform for building intelligent, cross-platform apps and services. These announcements are in line with Microsoft's commitment to enable developers to achieve more and deliver unprecedented levels of innovation," the statement added.



Microsoft also unveiled services that will make it easier for more developers to turn massive amounts of data into deeply personal, intelligent and predictive applications such as SQL Server 2016 Service Pack 1 availability and the availability of Azure Data Lake services.



The company is working to provide the most complete platform for application innovation, spanning mobile and cloud.



"With open, flexible and intelligent tools and cloud services, developer communities will also be able to capitalize on industry's shift toward cloud-first and mobile-first experiences using the tools and platforms of their choice," the statement read.



Read Also:

Hike Messenger Grows Big, Launches Three New Features

New IBM Centre To Help In Digital Transformation

Source: IANS